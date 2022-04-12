The sixth formers at Oak Grove College hope gardeners in the area will give them a boost again by donating surplus plug plants, especially vegetables.

In the past, the students have spent time growing on plants donated by a local nursery, building up stocks for the two-week sale in May.

It provides valuable opportunities for the students to learn skills in horticulture, customer service and money handling, and the funds raised help pay for extra equipment and community outings for the school.

Students gain valuable experience from the annual plant sale at Oak Grove College in Worthing

But Covid-19 has affected the operation and the nursery is no longer able to supply plants, so students are appealing to the community growers instead.

Carol Noble, lead teacher for sixth form, said: “Last year’s sale ran really well, thanks to many generous donations, and we are hoping we can do just as well again.

“So, whether you are an allotment holder, part of a gardening club or a keen home horticulturalist, we’d love to hear from you and the students would really value your support.”

The sale last year raised more than £4,600. After a similar plea, donations arrived from many groups, including Littlehampton Allotment and Leisure Garden, Findon Garden Association, Morrisons, Walberton Nursery and The Budding Foundation.

The college is looking forward to welcoming visitors back this year for the sale, which runs from May 16 to 20, but will also be running a limited delivery service.

Contact Carol and colleagues by email on [email protected] with offers of plants.