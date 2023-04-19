Members of an adult day care centre in Mid Sussex were recently seen taking a spin around Hassocks in trishaws.

Oaks & Acorns, based near Sayers Common, arranged for their attendees to meet up with Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks for the activity on Monday, April 17.

A trishaw, which is also refered to as a cycle-rickshaw, is a bicycle with a sidecar and is powered by the cyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Oaks & Acorns said: "With the sun shining (at last) and fresh air, this was an incredibly special experience for them.”

Oaks & Acorns members took a spin around Hassocks in trishaws this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Proper Cycling & Coffee in Hassocks kindly allowed us to use their shop for refreshments in between trips.”

Oaks and Acorns is owned by Kelly Freestone and Kate Baldwin, and managed by Sam Dyke.