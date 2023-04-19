Edit Account-Sign Out
Oaks & Acorns members take trishaws for a spin around Hassocks

Members of an adult day care centre in Mid Sussex were recently seen taking a spin around Hassocks in trishaws.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:35 BST

Oaks & Acorns, based near Sayers Common, arranged for their attendees to meet up with Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks for the activity on Monday, April 17.

A trishaw, which is also refered to as a cycle-rickshaw, is a bicycle with a sidecar and is powered by the cyclist.

A spokesperson for Oaks & Acorns said: "With the sun shining (at last) and fresh air, this was an incredibly special experience for them.”

Oaks & Acorns members took a spin around Hassocks in trishaws this weekOaks & Acorns members took a spin around Hassocks in trishaws this week
They added: “Proper Cycling & Coffee in Hassocks kindly allowed us to use their shop for refreshments in between trips.”

Oaks and Acorns is owned by Kelly Freestone and Kate Baldwin, and managed by Sam Dyke.

Visit www.facebook.com/oaksandacornslimited to find out more. For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

