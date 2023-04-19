Oaks & Acorns, based near Sayers Common, arranged for their attendees to meet up with Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks for the activity on Monday, April 17.
A trishaw, which is also refered to as a cycle-rickshaw, is a bicycle with a sidecar and is powered by the cyclist.
A spokesperson for Oaks & Acorns said: "With the sun shining (at last) and fresh air, this was an incredibly special experience for them.”
They added: “Proper Cycling & Coffee in Hassocks kindly allowed us to use their shop for refreshments in between trips.”
Oaks and Acorns is owned by Kelly Freestone and Kate Baldwin, and managed by Sam Dyke.
