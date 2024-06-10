It was a day of learning, reflection and fun for the prep school, which saw students dressing up in red, white and blue or WW2-era clothing to pay their respects. After a school-wide assembly discussing the importance of the day, children were invited to create their own Union Jack flag. This was followed by a commemorative raising of the D-Day flag, before a celebration of our freedom with a whole-school jive session and a fish and chip picnic on the lawn. The day closed off with open-mic poetry performances from any prep school students who wished to take part.