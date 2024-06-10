It was a day of learning, reflection and fun for the prep school, which saw students dressing up in red, white and blue or WW2-era clothing to pay their respects. After a school-wide assembly discussing the importance of the day, children were invited to create their own Union Jack flag. This was followed by a commemorative raising of the D-Day flag, before a celebration of our freedom with a whole-school jive session and a fish and chip picnic on the lawn. The day closed off with open-mic poetry performances from any prep school students who wished to take part.
Mrs Bradbury, Headteacher, said "It is vitally important that our pupils understand, at an age appropriate level, the meaning of D-Day and the sacrifices made by so many. We had a really special day of commemorations enjoyed by all."