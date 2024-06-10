Oakwood school commemorates 80 years since vital D-Day operation

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Jun 2024, 12:23 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 16:41 BST
Students at Oakwood School, in Chichester, spent last Thursday (June 6) marking eighty years since the D-Day landings which turned the tide of the Second World War.

It was a day of learning, reflection and fun for the prep school, which saw students dressing up in red, white and blue or WW2-era clothing to pay their respects. After a school-wide assembly discussing the importance of the day, children were invited to create their own Union Jack flag. This was followed by a commemorative raising of the D-Day flag, before a celebration of our freedom with a whole-school jive session and a fish and chip picnic on the lawn. The day closed off with open-mic poetry performances from any prep school students who wished to take part.

Mrs Bradbury, Headteacher, said "It is vitally important that our pupils understand, at an age appropriate level, the meaning of D-Day and the sacrifices made by so many. We had a really special day of commemorations enjoyed by all."

Students at Oakwood school crafted their very own flags for the event.

1. IMG_1966 (1).JPG

Students at Oakwood school crafted their very own flags for the event. Photo: Oakwood School

Students participated in a Jive session, and read poetry reflecting on the Second World War

2. Oakwood students commemorate D-Day

Students participated in a Jive session, and read poetry reflecting on the Second World War Photo: Oakwood School

The jive session went down a treat.

3. Oakwood students commemorate D-Day

The jive session went down a treat. Photo: Oakwood School

Related topics:OakwoodUnion Jack