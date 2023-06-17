NationalWorldTV
OBE for Horsham woman who has helped to raise standards in education

A Horsham woman who has helped to improve standards in education has received a top honour from King Charles.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST

Georgina Masters, assistant director of the HISP Multi Academy Trust, has been awarded an OBE in the King’s birthday honours ‘for services to education.’

"I am humbled, proud and incredibly grateful to have been awarded this honour in recognition of the many years I have spent supporting those on the front line of education,” she said.

“Throughout my career I have been blessed to work with many phenomenal leaders, all striving to improve educational outcomes for young children.

Georgina Masters, from Horsham, has been awarded an OBE in the King's birthday honours 'for services to education'Georgina Masters, from Horsham, has been awarded an OBE in the King's birthday honours 'for services to education'
"This would not be possible without the team around them and to anyone who works tirelessly to make a difference to young children’s lives, then this award is also for you.”

HISP Multi Academy Trust runs a number of schools in Hampshire and says it believes “in building excellent educational environments that inspire and unlock potential in all our school communities. 

"The trust has a clear vision for careful growth, ensuring that we remain focused on sustainable school improvement.”

