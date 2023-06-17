A Horsham woman who has helped to improve standards in education has received a top honour from King Charles.

Georgina Masters, assistant director of the HISP Multi Academy Trust, has been awarded an OBE in the King’s birthday honours ‘for services to education.’

"I am humbled, proud and incredibly grateful to have been awarded this honour in recognition of the many years I have spent supporting those on the front line of education,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout my career I have been blessed to work with many phenomenal leaders, all striving to improve educational outcomes for young children.

Georgina Masters, from Horsham, has been awarded an OBE in the King's birthday honours 'for services to education'

"This would not be possible without the team around them and to anyone who works tirelessly to make a difference to young children’s lives, then this award is also for you.”

HISP Multi Academy Trust runs a number of schools in Hampshire and says it believes “in building excellent educational environments that inspire and unlock potential in all our school communities.