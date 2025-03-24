Obituary: Arundel mourns the loss of much loved Arundel resident Sue Hepburn

Sue Hepburn, a prominent and much loved member of the Arundel community, has died peacefully at St Wilfrid’s Hospice at Bosham, after a long struggle with melanoma.

Sue was a Londoner and proud of it. Born in Chiswick and educated in Enfield, Sue went to drama college after she left school, and then spent ten years in the theatre, both in the West End and in provincial repertory theatres. She was also in demand

for promotional work, most memorably as the welcoming TV face of the Woolwich Building Society.

Sue married British Caledonian pilot Charles Waring and they moved to Lyminster when the company relocated to Gatwick in the early 1980s. They had two daughters, Emily and Daisy, and soon established themselves in the village. With Charles, himself also an Equity cardholder, Sue was a member of The Follies revue group, who entertained late night audiences in the ballroom of the Norfolk Arms during the Arundel Festival over a 20-year spell.

Sue flying in a Spitfire on her 70th birthday from Biggin Hill to the English Channel, where she looped the loop, twice! Photo courtesy of John Godfrey

Sue then lived with her second husband, Matt Hepburn, in Ford Road, Arundel and she was involved in a number of community projects, both then and later, including the Arundel Lido, the Arundel Tennis Club, Agenda 21, Home Start Arun and Worthing, South Coast Talking News and the Arundel Community Orchard.

In the mid-80s, Sue took an access course at Chichester College, which led to the bold decision to apply to read history at the University of Sussex, where she took a first, and then a distinction in her MA. Sue subsequently became a member of the board of the Sussex Record Society, which published her highly-acclaimed edition of the memoir of the Arundel war artist, Ralph Ellis.

In due course, Sue married John Godfrey, also a member of The Follies revue group, and they enjoyed a happy 13 years together, travelling widely in Europe, usually on foot, and indulging their shared interests in military history, politics and the theatre. Between 2013 and 2022, they walked 600 miles from the Alps to Rome on the Via Francigena pilgrim route.

In addition to John, Sue leaves two daughters (Emily and Daisy), four grandchildren (Maddie, Tilly, Ollie and Clemmie), three stepsons (Joe, Sam and Tom) and no less than seven step grandchildren (Ollie, Henry, Tobias, Benjamin, Bonnie, Arthur and Gus).

Sue rejoiced in the small children, who called her Nonna, in the Italian fashion.

The funeral service will be held in Arundel parish church of St Nicholas at 11am Friday 25th April.

All are welcome to attend.