Hastings Observer columnist Andrew Hemsley writes: Like many, I am scratching my head and asking 'how the hell could this happen to our town centre again?

Hastings town centre flooding

It’s simply inconceivable that flooding should happen just seven months after the last disaster that left homes ruined and shops closed for months.

Some of those shops, like HMV, have only been re-open for a couple of months, following extensive re-fits –now they are back to square one.

In my view, there has been long enough for enquiries to be completed and action taken since January’s disaster, yet we have only just received reports.

Understandably, people have been quick to line Southern Water up in their sights. Having lived in Hastings all my life I can honestly say I cannot remember so much anger directed toward a utility provider.

Its no longer dissatisfaction - it has boiled over into anger, as the headline of today's Hastings Observer captures. People have simply had enough.

I don't underestimate the complexities and challenges of managing a water system during times of increased severe weather events. But Southern Water really doesn't help itself. According to the ward councillor for the flooded area, Southern Water did not show up in Hastings until 3pm, nearly seven hours after fire crews and other emergency services were at the scene trying to tackle the problem.

Last month there was a major mains burst on a Saturday morning at Southern Water roadworks at the busy four way junction on the A21 near Ore, resulting in thousands of gallons lost and pouring down Old London Road every minute. It was reported at 6am. Southern Water turned up to fix the problem at 1.30pm. That's simply not good enough.

The water company is becoming a joke - literally. The recent bonfire celebrations at Ninfield saw the village taking aim with a bonfire effigy of a giant 'Pooh' emoji. But sewage pumped into our sea and homes and businesses being left underwater is no laughing matter.

All credit to the emergency services, Hastings Council and voluntary organisations for their rapid response.