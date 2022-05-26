Odie's Odd Odyssey

Based on Homer’s The Odyssey, Odie’s Odd Odyssey is a ‘roaming’ sensory show created especially for a special needs’ audiences but accessible to all.

Join Odie, and his crew, on their treacherous journey home to Ithaca by ship. Embark on a mythical journey through ancient lands. Get ready to be entranced by the magical flowers, escape from Cyclops, turn into a pig, lured by sirens and battle Scylla the three-headed beast.

Makaton signed throughout, with plenty of singing, every scene is designed to be performed alongside the audience, not in front of them, making this a fully immersive, interactive and sensory experience . The performance will be filled with sensory moments to captivate the audience.

Puppets are used throughout the performance

Is your child nervous about going to the theatre? Head2Head is also hosting a free familiarisation session on Monday 30 May at 12pm (before the show) to help children get comfortable with theatre environments.

Shows will performed on Monday, May 30 at 2pm and Tuesday, May 31 at 11.15am & 2pm

Tickets cost £5 per person.

Head2Head Sensory Theatre is a registered charity dedicated to the Special Needs’ and Disability Community. The charity is passionate about making theatre accessible to all and understands that families who have a child with a disability face many barriers.

To book Odie's Odd Odyssey shows visit: https://www.h2hsensorytheatre.com/family-shows/