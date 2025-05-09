Officer found not guilty of sexual assault by touching

Sussex Police

A Sussex Police officer has been found not guilty of three counts of sexual assault by touching, a spokesperson has said.

PC Lee Willis, 49, who was originally based in Brighton and Hove Division appeared at Southwark Crown Court for trial after pleading not guilty to the charges of touching two female colleagues while on duty.

Earlier today, a jury returned a verdict of not guilty. The court heard how the alleged offences took place over a period of days in January and February 2023, while Willis was in the company of both victims individually, on two occasions.

As soon as the offences were reported he was suspended from duty pending a criminal investigation.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

The force will consider misconduct proceedings now that the criminal proceedings have concluded, a police spokesperson said.