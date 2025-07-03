Officers investigating Bognor Regis murder served gross misconduct notices as IOPC probe continues

Metodi Ivanov, 20.

Two Sussex Police officers have been served gross misconduct notices for their actions prior to the tragic death of Metodi Ivanov in Bognor Regis.

A police sergeant and a police constable have both been served notice as part of a wider IOPC probe into the force’s conduct in the months prior to the death of Metodi Ivanov in April this year.

"Our investigation began following receipt of a complaint referral from the force in April 2025 and relates to previous reports made to Sussex Police from May 2024 onwards,” a spokesperson said.

“The serving of conduct notices does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will follow.”

“All parties have been informed of this development.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed that a mandatory referral had been made to the IOPC, but could make no further comment.

The news comes several months after a man was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Metodi Ivanov, who died after he was attacked near the pier on Friday, April 4.

Paying tribute in the days after his death, a member of Mr Ivanov’s family said: “He was a good, kind boy who had a bright future ahead of him.

"He was good to everyone and liked by people of all nationalities, and he was particularly caring with all of his nieces, nephews and family.

"We cannot believe what has happened and Metodi will be dearly missed by all who knew him."