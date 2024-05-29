Layton, 16, is missing from Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy from Bognor Regis who has been missing since Sunday, May 26. He was last seen at around 1.30pm.

Officers believe Layton, pictured, may now be in Brighton and have asked members of the public to keep their eyes peeled for him.

He is described as mixed ethnicity, 6', with curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey or black tracksuit, a Gucci manbag across his body with print and with red and black straps and handles, a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...