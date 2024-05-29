Officers on the lookout for missing 16-year-old from Bognor Regis who may be in Brighton
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy from Bognor Regis who has been missing since Sunday, May 26. He was last seen at around 1.30pm.
Officers believe Layton, pictured, may now be in Brighton and have asked members of the public to keep their eyes peeled for him.
He is described as mixed ethnicity, 6', with curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey or black tracksuit, a Gucci manbag across his body with print and with red and black straps and handles, a police spokesperson said.
Anyone who sees him is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1237 of 26/05.