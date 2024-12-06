An Eastbourne primary school has ‘pupils’ best interests at the heart of all it does’, according to a recent Ofsted report.

Ocklynge Junior School, in Victoria Drive, was praised for going ‘above and beyond to provide pupils with experiences beyond the academic’, following an inspection in November.

The school – part of South Downs Learning Trust (SDLT) – received a rating of ‘good’ for quality of education and leadership and management. It was rated ‘outstanding’ for behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The report states: “The school has pupils’ best interests at the heart of all it does.

Pupils at Ocklynge Junior School. Photo: contributed

"Pupils enjoy learning because they experience an ambitious and exciting curriculum.

"It strives to develop the whole child and it does this superbly.”

In its last inspection, which took place in 2022, the school was given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’. Ofsted inspectors said the trust has ‘taken decisive and effective action to drive rapid improvement’ at the school.

The report said: “Leaders at all levels and those responsible for governance are united in their vision for a high-quality education for all.

"Since the last inspection, they have redesigned and reinvigorated the curriculum.

"Pupils behave extremely well. The school has highly effective systems for ensuring pupils attend school regularly and on time.

"Consequently, pupils have very high attendance and love to come to school.”

Headteacher Paul Reilly, who has been in post since 2022, said: “This Outstanding and Good rating is a reflection of the hard work and determination of our entire school community and, in particular, of my staff team.

"We have made significant strides in improving our educational standards and ensuring that our young people thrive both academically and personally.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my two Deputies, Mrs Linzey and Mrs Bode, together with the wider staff team who have been instrumental in these outcomes.

"Further to this, I would like to sincerely thank our supportive parents, and incredible learners who have all contributed to this success.”

Executive headteacher of SDLT, Paul Murphy, added: “This Ofsted report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, children and whole community at Ocklynge School and is a fantastic reflection of the progress we’ve all made together."