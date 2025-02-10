Old railway carriage at disused Sussex village station could get new lease of life

An historic railway carriage at a former West Sussex village station could soon get a new lease of life.

The 75-year-old railway carriage at the disused West Grinstead Station has been declared ‘surplus to operational requirements’ by West Sussex County Council.

And the council is now asking anyone interested in looking after and revampting the British Railways Mark 1 carriage to declare a ‘formal expression of interest’ by March 3.

The council says in a statement: “We are looking to work with suitable community group and/or organisation that are able to demonstrate through this process the ability to take on, manage and maintain this asset through a Full Repairing and Insuring Lease, with terms to be agreed, subject to contract.”

West Grinstead railway station was shut in the 1960s but still has remnants of its once-thriving rail line

It says community groups, voluntary groups and town and parish councils working in partnership with local community groups are invited to apply for a ‘Community Asset Transfer’ for community use.

West Grinstead is one of the few villages in the district which still has the remains of its once-thriving station. It was shut in the 1960s as a result of the ‘Beeching Axe’ when Lord Beeching, on behalf of the Government, closed what he considered to be little used and unprofitable lines.

The station – now forming part of the Downs Link footpath – has displayed the British Railways Mark 1 coach on rails in the former goods yard for years. An old station platform also still remains and a replica station sign and old railway signal have been erected there.

When the county council first declared the railway carriage ‘surplus to requirements’ last November, local residents expressed concerns over its potential loss.

Many suggested it would ‘make a very nice coffee stop for walkers or riders.’