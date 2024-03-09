New fun family rave in HastingsNew fun family rave in Hastings
New fun family rave in Hastings

Old ravers can re-live their past at exciting new Hastings event

A new Family Fun Rave for the post-rave generation of parents is taking place at the Stade Hall in Hastings Old Town on Saturday March 16 from 2pm – 4.30pm.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Mar 2024, 11:37 GMT

The event is being organised by We are all Rockstars and is aimed at families with 0-8 year olds but all ages are welcome.

It promises the ultimate family dance party playing the best House, Garage and Drum and Bass. DJ Soul Provyder will be at the controls. The event boasts full production, big name DJ’s and MC’s and lots of surprises.

One of the organisers is Dan Wiltshire – a top reggae DJ who has performed at festivals across the globe. Dan said: “You can party with us and your family to amazing music played by a brilliant DJs on monthly rotation - show your family your dance moves where everyone can let there hair down.”The event has buggy parking, baby changing facilities and friendly stewards help things run smoothly and safely. Fancy dress is optional.

Advance Tickets are £7 Adults / £5 Children and are available here

Have you read? Hastings town centre shop re-opens after being closed for two months

Have you read? St Leonards vegan eatery to close

New fun family rave in Hastings

1. New fun family rave in Hastings

New fun family rave in Hastings Photo: supplied

Stade Hall is the venue

2. Stade Hall

Stade Hall is the venue Photo: supplied

Related topics:HastingsHastings Old Town