Old ravers can re-live their past at exciting new Hastings event

The event is being organised by We are all Rockstars and is aimed at families with 0-8 year olds but all ages are welcome.

It promises the ultimate family dance party playing the best House, Garage and Drum and Bass. DJ Soul Provyder will be at the controls. The event boasts full production, big name DJ’s and MC’s and lots of surprises.

One of the organisers is Dan Wiltshire – a top reggae DJ who has performed at festivals across the globe. Dan said: “You can party with us and your family to amazing music played by a brilliant DJs on monthly rotation - show your family your dance moves where everyone can let there hair down.”The event has buggy parking, baby changing facilities and friendly stewards help things run smoothly and safely. Fancy dress is optional.

Advance Tickets are £7 Adults / £5 Children and are available here

Have you read? Hastings town centre shop re-opens after being closed for two months

Have you read? St Leonards vegan eatery to close

1 . New fun family rave in Hastings New fun family rave in Hastings Photo: supplied