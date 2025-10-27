Olympic gold medallist tours West Sussex village to judge annual scarecrow competition
Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2025 launched on Saturday, October 25, and will run until Sunday, November 2, with 92 scarecrows to find around the village.
Maps are available for £2 at The Orange Tree, which is sponsoring this year's festival, and money is being raised for Men in Sheds.
Organiser Lynzie Crompton said: "The festival has become a much-loved local tradition, bringing creativity and community spirit to Ferring each year. We’re especially excited that Olympic gold medallist Robin Cousins is serving as our judge this year.
"All proceeds from the event go to support Ferring Men in Sheds, a brilliant local group that promotes friendship, skill-sharing and wellbeing among men in the community."
Find all the scarecrows to collect letters and discover the secret words for a chance to win a prize.
Special offers are available in the village, like a free cup of hot chocolate per child all week at Kendricks for those doing the festival.
Ferring Men in Sheds is raising money to expand and build its own workshop, so the group can offer more people the opportunity to join. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-ferring-men-in-sheds-build-a-workshop to make a donation.