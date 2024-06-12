Olympic hero Jayne Torville handed cheque by Hastings charity to kickstart taxi fundraising
The annual Albany Taxi Charity Run To The Sun Appeal took place on Monday (June 10) where Hastings saw a convoy of 60 London taxis transporting just over 200 disabled and disadvantaged children and their carers to spend the day in Hastings followed by dinner at the Powder Mills Hotel in Battle.
To help kick start the charities fundraising appeal for next year, Hastings Lions vice-president Brett McLean, treasurer John Cattaway and associate member Wendy Cattaway were on hand to present a cheque to the Patron of the Albany Taxi Charity, Olympic ice skating champion Jayne Torville OBE.
Jayne said: "This is a wonderful donation that will go towards next year's fundraising event, we are so grateful to the Hastings Lions for their valuable support."
Vice-president Brett McLean who is also one of the UK's 490 Royal Voluntary Service platinum champions said: “Lions are local individuals offering needed support and as such we take pride in helping to support those less able than ourselves.
"We look forward to helping this charity every year, not just hands on support with the assisting the parking of the convoy of taxis but also helping to support the charity financially.
“The children and their carers enjoy the day immensely and we are happy to assist.
“We are always on the look out for new members so if you are interested in finding out more about the Lions and what we do then please email [email protected].”
