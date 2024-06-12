Olympic hero Jayne Torville handed cheque by Hastings charity to kickstart taxi fundraising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Lions Club donated a cheque to kickstart the fundraising appeal for the Albany Taxi Charity Run To The Sun Appeal.

The annual Albany Taxi Charity Run To The Sun Appeal took place on Monday (June 10) where Hastings saw a convoy of 60 London taxis transporting just over 200 disabled and disadvantaged children and their carers to spend the day in Hastings followed by dinner at the Powder Mills Hotel in Battle.

To help kick start the charities fundraising appeal for next year, Hastings Lions vice-president Brett McLean, treasurer John Cattaway and associate member Wendy Cattaway were on hand to present a cheque to the Patron of the Albany Taxi Charity, Olympic ice skating champion Jayne Torville OBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayne said: "This is a wonderful donation that will go towards next year's fundraising event, we are so grateful to the Hastings Lions for their valuable support."

Jayne Torville OBE with members from the Hastings Lions

Vice-president Brett McLean who is also one of the UK's 490 Royal Voluntary Service platinum champions said: “Lions are local individuals offering needed support and as such we take pride in helping to support those less able than ourselves.

"We look forward to helping this charity every year, not just hands on support with the assisting the parking of the convoy of taxis but also helping to support the charity financially.

“The children and their carers enjoy the day immensely and we are happy to assist.