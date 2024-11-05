Olympic legend Sally Gunnell is set to lead runners and walkers in an energetic warm-up for West Sussex Mind's biggest fundraising event of the year, the annual Mental Elf 5k on Worthing prom.

The Worthing-based mental health charity has just announced the dated for its third annual festive 5k fun run and walk. Mental Elf will take place on Sunday, November 24, and it follows the Worthing parkrun route.

Sally, the only woman to hold World, Olympic, European and Commonweath gold medals simultaneously, will start the run on the prom at Splashpoint Leisure Centre after leading the warm-up, as she did last year.

She will be joined by radio presenter Jack ‘the Lad’ Hayes, who will compere Mental Elf this year.

It was the charity's most successful and uplifting fundraising event to date, with a fantastic turnout and some great elf costumes.

West Sussex Mind chief executive Kerrin Page said: “We are very excited to welcome runners and walkers of all abilities to Mental Elf, our biggest fundraising event of the year.

"We're delighted to have Sally Gunnell supporting again this year, as it was a highlight for participants to start the race with her, emphasising how people can boost their mental health through physical exercise in our inclusive 5k.

"Mental Elf is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise awareness about our support, come together with the communities we serve and raise valuable funds for adults and young people who need our help.”

Last year's Mental Elf saw more than 200 people run and walk 5k to raise money for local people's mental health. Together, they raised more than £9,200, which part-funded a year’s salary for a youth mental health peer support worker.

West Sussex Mind hopes that this year's event will attract more than 250 runners and walkers, including seasoned runners, families, service users and staff in this fun and inclusive event, which is also wheelchair and pushchair-friendly.

Traditionally, people dress as elves and in other festive attire, which creates quite a spectacle, but dressing up is not compulsory. There are medals for everyone who takes part and prizes for the first, second and third places in men and women’s categories.

The fun run will feature live music from the Spring into Soul Gospel Community Choir and Drumheads Samba Band to entertain runners and walkers as they come through the finish line. There are also refreshments available and a Santa sleigh for families, hosted by Lancing and Sompting Lions. Supporters are encouraged to go along to cheer the runners and walkers on and enjoy the entertainment.

This year's event is sponsored by law firm DMH Stallard and Aspire Residential estate agents.

Amanda Smith, HR director at DMH Stallard, said: "At DMH Stallard, mental health awareness and access to confidential support are integral to our firm's culture. We have specially trained mental health first aiders among our staff and organise awareness days. We are delighted to sponsor the Mental Elf fun run and walk and hope that as many people as possible will take part and raise money for West Sussex Mind.”

Mike Taylor, branch manager at Aspire Residential, which is sponsoring Mental Elf for the third year running, said: "It’s a pleasure to support Mental Elf again this year. I took part in the fun run myself last year and I can honestly say that it was a fantastic event filled with community spirit, smiles and the shared goal of supporting mental health.

"At Aspire Residential, we believe in giving back to our community, and Mental Elf is a wonderful way to show our support for local people’s mental well-being. Grab your tickets, bring your family, and let’s make this year’s run the best one yet!”

The event opens at 9am for registration at Beach House Gardens and the free warm-up session is at 10am. The first wave of runners sets off at 10.15am, with a second wave at 10.25am. It costs £18 for an adults, £12 under-16s, and there is a 20 per cent discount for teams and families of four or more people. Sign up to Mental Elf at register.enthuse.com/ps/event/MentalElf2024

Mental Elf will raise vital funds for West Sussex Mind, an independent charity, which relies on fundraising and donations for much of its work. West Sussex Mind has seen a significant increase in demand for its services since the pandemic and worries about the cost of living have continued to fuel demand for mental health support, as well as unmet need among children and young people in the local community.