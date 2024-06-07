Olympic sprinter Linford Christie helps raise money for Sussex children's charity

This prestigious networking event was held at The Grand Hotel in Brighton, in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation.

The Sussex based charity is dedicated to changing the lives of young people with complex disabilities. The charity provides education, care and transition services to children and young adults.

Christie is a Jamaican-born former sprinter and athletics coach who represented Britain. He shared his story of growing up in Jamaica and moving to Shepherds Bush, in London, at the age of 7 years old. His career started when he was first seen by his teacher, who saw him run across the playground and noticed his speed. He then went on to train for the school team and the rest was history.

More than 500 business people were at the event.

Gareth Germer, CEO Chailey Heritage Foundation said: “It was an honour for our Specialist Services, which make such a difference to the children and young people at Chailey Heritage, to be supported by Best of British and the inspirational Linford Christie.

"We rely on supporters like Best of British and all their guests to fund essential services like Hydrotherapy, therapeutic riding, and our on-site therapy farm. The film showing the progress a young pupil, Faith, has made at Chailey brought it home to everyone the impact their support makes to children with complex disabilities.

"We are hugely grateful and would like to thank everyone involved with putting on such a fantastic event.”

Best of British event at The Grand Hotel in Brighton, East Sussex, UK.Friday 31st May 2024

Linford Christie supports Sussex children's charity

Best of British event at The Grand Hotel in Brighton