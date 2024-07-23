Olympics 2024: Looking back at when the iconic Olympic Torch passed through Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 13:41 BST
With the 2024 Summer Olympics set to begin in Paris this week, we’ve taken a look back at when the iconic Olympic Torch came to town.

Eastbourne was part of the relay in 2012 when the huge sporting event came to London.

Local residents and students packed the streets to watch the torch pass by the seafront.

Brighton hip hop duo Rizzle Kicks carried the torch through Eastbourne and said they were ‘blown away’ by the cheers of those who came to show their support.

Take a look at our pictures below – were you there on the big day?

Residents excitedly take photos of the torch at Princes Park

1. Olympics 2024: Looking back at when the iconic Olympic Torch passed through Eastbourne

Residents excitedly take photos of the torch at Princes ParkPhoto: Stephen Curtis

The torch passes along the seafront

2. T0FLMTMyNTQwNzk4.jpg

The torch passes along the seafrontPhoto: Archive

ITV Daybreak came to the seafront for the relay. Children show their Olympic torches to the cameras.

3. Olympics 2024: Looking back at when the iconic Olympic Torch passed through Eastbourne

ITV Daybreak came to the seafront for the relay. Children show their Olympic torches to the cameras.Photo: Stephen Curtis

Huge crowds of people turned up to catch a glimpse of the historic torch

4. T0FLMTMyNTQwOTYw.jpg

Huge crowds of people turned up to catch a glimpse of the historic torchPhoto: Archive

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ParisLondonBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.