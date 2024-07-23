Eastbourne was part of the relay in 2012 when the huge sporting event came to London.

Local residents and students packed the streets to watch the torch pass by the seafront.

Brighton hip hop duo Rizzle Kicks carried the torch through Eastbourne and said they were ‘blown away’ by the cheers of those who came to show their support.

Take a look at our pictures below – were you there on the big day?

Residents excitedly take photos of the torch at Princes Park

The torch passes along the seafront

ITV Daybreak came to the seafront for the relay. Children show their Olympic torches to the cameras.

Huge crowds of people turned up to catch a glimpse of the historic torch