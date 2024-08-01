On call firefighters wanted in Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth, Selsey, East Wittering, Arundel and Littlehampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire stations across West Sussex are seeking new recruits for on-call crews this week.

Residents living near Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth, Selsey, East Wittering, Arundel and Littlehampton are invited to an event in Chichester on August 24 where, by taking part in a range of simulated drills, they will get a taste of a firefighter’s role.

On-call firefighters, also known as retained firefighters, work regular, everyday jobs, while responding to emergencies in their local area.

They can be called to many of the same incidents as regular, full time firefighters such as: fires, road traffic collisions, floods, and animal rescues.

They also play a vital role in the community itself, working as part of a team to help keep the community safe.

Christopher West, Watch Manager at East Wittering Fire Station, said: “Did you know that if you live within close proximity of your local fire station, you could make a huge difference in keeping your community safe?

“We are looking to recruit on-call firefighters in Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth, Selsey, East Wittering, Arundel, and Littlehampton. If you have ever considered becoming an on-call firefighter, please come along to our event to learn more about the role and have a go.

“On the day you can expect to climb ladders, wear breathing apparatus, try out some of our equipment, and speak to serving firefighters about their experiences. The aim of the event is to help you decide if being an on-call firefighter is right for you."

The event runs from 10am to 1pm, and no experience is needed to become an on-call firefighter, but applicants must be over 18, and live or work in close proximity to the fire station they are applying to join. For more information about the role, visit the West Sussex County Council website, or email [email protected] to register your place.