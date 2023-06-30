West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has announced that it is seeking new recruits to join its on-call crews in Haywards Heath and Turners Hill.

There will be an event at Haywards Heath Fire Station on Saturday, July 29 (10am-1pm), so people in the area can learn more about the role.

Phil Pierpoint, watch manager at Haywards Heath Fire Station, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming people to our station to find out more about what it takes to be an on-call firefighter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-call (retained) firefighters are tasked with responding to emergencies in their local area, either from their home or workplace, and can be called to incidents like fires, road traffic collisions, floods, and animal rescues. They are also expected to be active in the community and work in a team to support the wider fire service and keep people safe.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service wants new recruits for its on-call (retained) crews in Haywards Heath and Turners Hill

Phil said: “This is a great opportunity to tour our station and fire engines and have a go at using some of the equipment to really get a feel for the job. The crew will also be on hand to explain the application process including the physical and written tests and answer any questions you have. This event is open to anyone aged 18 or over with an interest in joining the fire service. Please arrive on the day wearing comfortable clothes suitable for physical exercise.”

No experience is needed but applicants must live or work within close proximity to the fire station that they are applying to join.