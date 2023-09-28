One hundred years of volunteering for Girlguiding between two Burgess Hill women

On Saturday 23rd September Sue Mitchell and Veronica Gibbs celebrated their Girlguiding Long Service Awards. Between them, both leaders have been volunteers in Burgess Hill division for over 100 years.

The ladies began their guiding journey in Burgess Hill; Sue from 11 years with the 5th Burgess Hill Guides and Veronica from the age of 7 years with the 1st Burgess Hill Brownies.

Both enjoyed their time guiding which included camping and gaining badges & so it was natural that they wanted other girls to experience the opportunities they had enjoyed and so agreed to become leaders.

Throughout their career one or both of them have volunteered with 2nd, 6th, 7th, 8th , 9th Burgess Hill Guides, 1st Burgess Hill Brownies and also 1st Rainbows Burgess Hill Rainbows, they have also been district commissioners for Martlets and division Commissioners for Burgess Hill. Veronica also helped with a troop in the USA when she was first married.

Veronica & Sue with their certificates at Burgess Hill Guide Hall

Over the years they have organised numerous camps, brownie holidays, sleepovers, fun days, fund raising events and craft activities, not to mention socials for adult volunteers and young leaders. There will be very few girls who have been part of guiding in Burgess Hill who haven’t had some contact with Sue and Veronica.

Although Girlguiding Sussex Central county had their main Awards evening in the summer, it was only appropriate that Sue and Veronica should have their 50-year Awards re-presented to them in the presence of their family and guiding friends who they have worked with for so many years. To mark the occasion, a celebratory tea and craft afternoon was held at Burgess Hill Guide Hall where they have done most of their volunteering.

When presenting the awards, Janet Samuel county Vice President remarked that she was delighted to represent the county, especially as she is also a volunteer in Martlets district and had the privilege of working with them in many capacities since 1983 when she joined the division. There was also a surprise for the husbands, they were each presented with a Thanks Badge in recognition of the support they have given not only to their wives but to Girlguiding in Burgess Hill.

In her absenceWendy Colson, County Commissioner commented: “Although each lady had already received their special Girlguiding badges, the county wanted to thank them again for the encouragement and enthusiasm shown to so many girls during their 50 years and for their time, loyalty and dedication. It is because of them, many of our young people have taken on new challenges, and had many incredible opportunities but most importantly they made sure they had fun.”

Sue & Veronica with their special cake

The ladies jointly cut a fabulous cake made & decorated by two guiding friends.

Sue and Veronica are still very active, busy planning meetings and are looking forward to centenary of 1st Burgess Hill Brownies in February 2024.

To find out more and join us go to

https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/