‘One of the most beautiful charity rides in England’ hits £100k milestone after event in East Sussex

The Southdown & Eridge Supporters’ Club has now raised over £100,000 from its charity ride at Glynde Estates.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) made the announcement on Monday, September 22, saying this ‘major fundraising milestone’ has been hit for local charities over 30 years of the Glynde Ride.

BHSA said funds from this year’s event will be donated to the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance, the largest benefactor of the event since 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Wright, Chairman of the Southdown & Eridge Supporters’ Club said: “This has been described as one of the most beautiful charity rides in England and we’re so grateful to the Glynde Estates for hosting us each year.

Southdown supporters taking part in the Glynde Ride 2025. ARW Photography

“It’s always a wonderful day and we are delighted to be able to raise funds for KSS Air Ambulance, which has saved countless lives across the whole region.”

The event takes place every year at Glynde Estates with 150 riders of all ages and abilities taking part. There is a ten-mile route and a five-mile route across the South Downs countryside with optional jumps.

Charities that have benefitted from the race include: Cancer Research, the Royal Marsden Hospital, St Peter and St James Hospice, Scope and the London School for the Blind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Supporters’ Club runs many charity events, including pub quizzes, a horn-blowing competition, Hunt Ball and Christmas Fair. There is also a tumbler’s club, with proceeds going to the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance.

The event takes place every year at Glynde Estates. ARW Photography

Lisa said: “The community here is very close-knit, everyone supports each other and there is a huge commitment to charitable fundraising, with the Hunt very much at the heart of organising events. The Hunt Secretary Anne Chatterton and two of the former Masters, John Major and Derek Woods, spearheaded charity rides in the 1980s along with Chrissy Wells, Sarah Robinson and Linda Clarke. We’ve been keen to continue the tradition. It doesn’t matter if you’re a very accomplished rider or more of a novice, it brings everyone together.”

BHSA said The Southdown & Eridge with East Sussex & Romney Marsh Hunt is a member of the BHSA and practices trail hunting in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

Catering at The Glynde Ride is provided by the Poacher’s Pocket, part of South Brockwells Farm, run by Chrissy and Arron Wells.