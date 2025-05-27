One thousand take part in Beachy Head Lighthouse Challenge

The Walk is organised each year by Eastbourne AM Rotary Club and attracts walkers from all over the country - one couple even fly in from American specially for the event.

Organiser Martin Wellings said: "It was another amazing day - the weather was perfect, and we were delighted at the high turnout once again. It really is a unique event which appeals to so many, both local and much further away."

The walk starts from Holywell at the end of Eastbourne Seafront near Bedes. It's only possible on certain days of the year due to tide times.

Profits go to local charities while part of the funds raised are set aside towards the next re-paint of the lighthouse.

The red and white stripes of the landmark Beachy Head lighthouse were repainted in 2013 after a £27,000 fundraising campaign.

Owner Trinity House had announced in 2011 that it could no longer afford to repaint the distinctive red and white stripes. That sparked the public campaign for the repainting.

Pictures by Rupert Kirby.

