'Only rain down the train' Arun Council says as Southern Water's newest campaign takes off

It's all part of a new Southern Water campaign.

Working with Southern Water, Arun District Council has issued a warning about pouring oil and fat down the drain.

It’s all part of Southern Water’s new Yellow Fish campaign, which highlights what can happen when people pour fat, oils and other waste down their yard drains or road gullies.

Last Friday, district councillors alongside MP for Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, Alison Griffiths, joined Southern Water for a demonstration of just how destructive these substances can be.

Gathering on the foreshore in Bognor Regis, attendants watched as an environmentally safe dye was poured down a nearby drain and, moments later, appeared rushing out of a nearby outfall into the sea.

As part of the campaign, residents might notice stencilled yellow fish popping up next to some of the drains which carry surface water to the sea.

Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said: ”I am fully in support of any campaign and work done to help improve the quality of our bathing water and the marine environment. We know that this is a complex and controversial topic and are working with partners to address the large improvements needed, but it is vital for us all to play our part with the small stuff too.

"Whether it is oil, paint, fuel, cigarette butts, chewing gum, or anything else, if it goes down the drain, it ends up in the sea, so I am delighted to see the Yellow Fish Campaign come to Arun. It is a great reminder that 'only rain down the drain, is vital in helping to protect our seas.

"There will be stencils and posters popping up to share information about how pouring anything down the drains directly impacts the water quality as it goes straight into the sea!”

Rob Butson, Bathing Water Manager for Southern Water, added:

“The work we are doing with Arun District Council to highlight the importance of protecting our beaches and bathing waters is vital. Raising awareness of the impact of what we put down the drain can only help toward improving water quality. If you spot a yellow fish stencilled by a drain or see one of the notices with a QR code on, feel free to scan it for more information.”