Open day at Selsey RNLI station shows public what it takes to save lives at sea

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:17 BST
Volunteers at Selsey RNLI lifeboat station marked the end of lifeboat week with an open day this year, drawing in visitors from across the Chichester district.

The open day, which took place on Sunday (August 04) from 10am until 4pm, gave members of the public a chance to view real-life RNLI equipment, and experience what it takes to rescue someone endangered in the water through a series of simulated drills.

But it wasn’t all lifejackets and yellow hard hats, there was plenty of fun to be had too. As well as the simulated drills, Sunday’s event also featured a performance by PapaG, a DJ, in a nearby park, as well as a performance at 3pm by the Selsey Shantymen.

Members of the public also got a chance to explore RNLI vessels, learning more about how volunteers work in emergency situations where time is short and every second counts.

Pictures by 1981Photographer

The event came at the end of a week of celebrations.

The event gave lifeboat teams a chance to showcase their unique skills to the public.

Simulated drills gave members of the public a chance to see what an RNLI rescue looks like.

Members of the public visited from all over Chichester

