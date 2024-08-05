Open day at Selsey RNLI station shows public what it takes to save lives at sea

The open day, which took place on Sunday (August 04) from 10am until 4pm, gave members of the public a chance to view real-life RNLI equipment, and experience what it takes to rescue someone endangered in the water through a series of simulated drills.

But it wasn’t all lifejackets and yellow hard hats, there was plenty of fun to be had too. As well as the simulated drills, Sunday’s event also featured a performance by PapaG, a DJ, in a nearby park, as well as a performance at 3pm by the Selsey Shantymen.

Members of the public also got a chance to explore RNLI vessels, learning more about how volunteers work in emergency situations where time is short and every second counts.

