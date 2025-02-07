​​Open day at West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club includes well-stocked secondhand shop

​West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club is holding an open day with a shop selling quality pre-owned stock at competitive prices.

Various club members' layouts will be on show, as well as mini modules, all N Gauge.

There will also be a secondhand shop with a very large collection of locomotives, rolling stock and accessories available.

The club says: "Come along, chat with our members, discuss the hobby and maybe pick up a few bargains from the shop.

"We use the modular system, which means each member builds and owns their own boards that are joined together to form a bigger layout.

"It can be set anywhere in the world from Japan to the UK or from desert scene to snow scene. It can just have three lines running through with no points or have a massive goods yard with lots of points. It can be an urban scene or rural scene.

"Our aim during exhibitions is to entertain the public, young and old alike. We do this by making sure there is always something moving somewhere on the layout. We don’t run to any timetable but whatever we do we always keep the trains moving."

The open day will be held on Saturday, March 8 from 10am to 4pm at Sompting Village Hall, West Street, Sompting, where the club is based. Entry is £1 for adults, children free, and refreshments will be available.

The club meets on the first and third Friday of every month from 7pm. For full details, visit www.wsng.co.uk

There is a train ‘doctor’ who fixes troublesome locomotives and a book library with a number of reference books for helping with problems that occur in the world of modelling in N Gauge.