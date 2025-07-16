Open day planned at best preserved pillbox in West Sussex

Ferring History Group is hosting the open day on Patterson’s Walk on Friday, July 25, 10.30am to 3pm, with a wartime set-up inside the pillbox and talks about wartime defences and Ferring's Great Escaper.

The walls are one-metre thick and in wartime, the pillbox was surrounded by mines. There will be a display showing the amenities available within the pillbox and a separate display of models and pictures explaining some of the history of wartime in Ferring.

The Ferring pillbox is one best preserved across the country and thanks to the hard work of volunteers, it has been fully restored and made safe for public viewing.

It was installed in 1940 and used to defend the south coast until Winston Churchill changed tactics. It then became a base for the Home Guard locally.

Project lead Pete Coe, a retired Royal Engineer, says 8,000 pillboxes were built nationwide by July 1940, with 27 pillboxes and gun positions between, Sea Lane Café and Onslow Court in East Worthing. The Ferring one is 6ft by 6ft inside, manned by probably three men with weapons.

Ferring beaches were reopened in 1944 following mine clearance and in 1945, Worthing Rural District Council removed the 27 pillboxes in its area. The Ferring pillbox and one at Lancing were the only ones left, though the Lancing one is now buried.

Having gained entry in 2023, the volunteers found nine inches of water, so a team of 'bucketeers' formed a human chain to clear it out in July 2023.

The interpretation board was put together, with support from Ferring Parish Council, to tell more of the pillbox's history, as it was discovered the plaque on the side has the wrong date.

Peter explained that it was only recently that an aerial photograph taken by the Luftwaffe came to light, revealing the pillbox in position earlier than the 1941 date on the plaque.

Pete and fellow Royal Engineer Graham Cosham opened up the southern embrasure in May 2024 – the first time it had been opened in around 70 years.

1 . Ferring pillbox VE Day 80 Inside the Ferring pillbox, which has been restored by volunteers Photo: Elaine Hammond