Open garden season starts in Hastings and Rother
Seven gardens in Winchelsea Beach will be open to the public on Saturday June 1. There is lots to see including a restored railway carriage from the 1880’s a shingle garden, wildlife ponds, a sea themed garden and a sculpture trail. Admission is £7.50 for access to all gardens.
Three gardens in Pett will be open on Saturday June 8 and people can admire six gardens in Bexhill Old Town on Tuesday June 11.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Whether it’s a quirky 1980s summer house, a koi pond or a bed of tropical plants that you’re interested in, there’s something for everyone at this season’s Open Gardens.
"Taking place all over Hastings and Rother, private garden owners are swinging open their gates for all ages to enjoy and explore, all in aid of St Michael’s Hospice.
“Visiting the Open Gardens is the perfect way to make the most of the outdoors this summer. Maybe you’ve got an hour or two to spare and would like to spend some time outdoors, soaking up the peace and tranquility, or maybe you have children who love to explore and learn about plants and wildlife?
"There is something for everyone. Entry to the gardens from £5 (under 16s go free), kid’s activity packs, including a booklet and crayons will be available for just £1, there will be music, refreshments, and so much more.
“Those long summer days, with the warmth of the sun on your face and the smell of freshly cut grass in the air, are not too far around the corner, so whatever your motivation, why not visit an Open Garden near you?"
Pick up an Open Gardens 2024 booklet for a full list of this year’s openings for £1, from any of the Hospice shops and other selected retailers. Alternatively visit the Hospice website for a list of locations and dates stmichaelshospice.com or call 01424 456396.
It costs £14,400 every day to provide the hospice services. To find out more about donating, legacies, events, the Hospice Lottery and more, visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com. The hospice 7 retail shops in Hastings and Rother.
