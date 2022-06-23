Opening date announced for The Ivy Asia restaurant in Brighton – reservations now live

The Ivy is set to open the doors to its first Asian-inspired concept in Sussex on Tuesday, July 12.

Reservations have gone live today (Thursday, June 23) for The Ivy Asia restaurant, which is situated on Ship Street in Brighton, next to the city’s original The Ivy.

The news of the opening in Brighton comes in the same week The Ivy opened one of its brasseries in Chichester city centre.

A visual image of how the interior of the new The Ivy Asia, Brighton, will look

The Ivy Asia in Brighton is set over two floors and will be open seven days a week, offering everything from lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and weekend brunch. It also promises ‘theatrical drinks’ and cocktails alongside a menu of ‘tantalising dishes’.

A spokesman said: “On arrival, diners will be met by the now synonymous, luminous green onyx flooring, as well as a 19th century glass domed skylight situated above the striking cocktail bar.

"Fitted beautifully with colourful artwork, luxurious Asian fabrics, wallpapers, and antiques, the restaurant is designed to be an elegant yet vibrant space to enjoy with friends, family and loved-ones. Alongside the main restaurant and bar, guests will also be able to experience a sushi bar, where dishes and delights will be prepared before their very eyes.”

The Ivy Asia, Brighton, will open on July 12 next to the city's other The Ivy restaurant

Lorne Hendry-Martin, general manager at The Ivy Asia, Brighton, said: “We are so excited to bring The Ivy Asia to Brighton. The city is known for its colourful and vibrant atmosphere, full of culture and history, making it the perfect place for this new, Asian-inspired concept.”

The Ivy Asia, Brighton’s kitchen will be overseen by executive chef Simon Gregory whilst dishes will take inspiration from cuisines spanning the continent of Asia.

The menu will incorporate much-loved favourites from sister restaurants The Ivy Asia, St Paul’s and The Ivy Asia, Guildford, with highlights including The Ivy Asia “Silver Shell”, and an extensive sushi and sashimi selection, including yellowtail sashimi with a fresh truffle salad, seared beef tataki with three kinds of onions, and salmon three ways.

Vegetarian and plant-based options will include avocado silken tofu, with a lime and ginger dressing, and roasted aubergine miso and masago arare. Accompanying the menu will be a selection of cocktails, sakes, wines, Champagnes and Jing speciality Asian teas.