A road project which was due to be completed in 2016 has finally got a finishing date.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queensway Gateway Road was originally slated for completion in November 2016 but was beset by a series of delays.

The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The saga has provoked much criticism over the years, including Hastings MP Helena Dollimore who said the roadworks have been ‘wreaking havoc’ on the area.

The final stage of the delayed Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards. Pictured on May 20 2025.

She raised the issue in parliament where Lucy Powell, the Leader of the House of Commons, dubbed it the 'road to nowhere'.

Now, East Sussex County Council has revealed that the project, aimed to improve traffic flow and transport links between Bexhill and Hastings, is nearing completion.

It is expected to open on August 31, said the council.

A spokesperson said: "East Sussex County Council and its contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places are delivering the final phase of the project which links Queensway with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final stage of the delayed Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards. Pictured on May 20 2025.

Cllr Keith Glazier, leader of East Sussex County Council, said: “This extremely important project will make a real difference to traffic flow and make it quicker and easier to travel between Hastings and Bexhill.

“We appreciate that work on this major project has caused disruption to road users and apologise for any delays, but we hope they will soon be reaping the significant benefits the new road will bring.”

The project includes the permanent closure of Junction Road and the creation of a public right of way and cycle path, as well as major improvements to the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, with the installation of new traffic signals.

Work has been completed on site including the relocation of a water main by Southern Water and the removal of 3,000 cubic metres of earth from an embankment – the equivalent to about eight standard swimming pools, said the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contractors also had to carry out remedial work along Whitworth Road, essential to the reopening of the road, and install new drainage and gullies as well as a new traffic island and signals.

A period of monitoring will follow the opening of the road to ensure traffic is flowing smoothly, the council added.