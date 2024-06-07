HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones attended the opening day to see the various family activities on offer.
Visit www.seas.org.uk for tickets.
The event is organised by the South of England Agricultural Society and offers attractions including Atkinson Action Horses, international showjumping, heavy horse displays, cookery workshops, scurry-driving competitions, equine showing classes, and livestock competitions.
There is a Countryside Ring as well, which showcases falconry, axe skills, ferret displays, and search-and-rescue dog demonstrations. The event runs until to Sunday, June 9.
Show director Corrie Ince said: “Visitors will also get a chance to find out more about local and independent traders and discover many items that you just won’t see on the high street or online. Overall, the show provides the chance to support the British countryside, our charity work as an agricultural society, and enjoy a fantastic day out with the whole family.”