Delighted Bognor mayor Francis Oppler has heralded the opening of a refurbished seafront hotel and bar that, he says, has helped to restore some of the town's heritage.

Joint owner Harry Dumville and the mayor Francis Opler cutting the ribbon

The Carlton Hotel was closed for six months with locals fearing property development would mean the demise of yet another entertainment offering.

But businessmen brothers Ben Standen and Harry Dumville stepped in to save the venue and the mayor was on hand to cut the ribbon to officially open The Promenade bar on Friday.

Councillor Oppler said the fact that the historic hotel, which is more than 150 years old, was open once again was a real boon for Bognor. He added: "It's absolutely fantastic that local people have invested in a building of such heritage for Bognor, particularly as we have lost so much heritage over the years and they have done a fantastic job of refurbishing the hotel. It's a new name for a new time and I wish the business all the best."

Joint owner Harry Dumville thanked the mayor for taking part in the ceremony and spoke of his delight at the great turnout of well-wishers and party-goers on the night.

He said: "We're overwhelmed to be honest. The reaction has been simply sensational and we are really excited about the future of this exceptional venue. It's been a lot of hard work but we have managed to open to great fanfare and now we will look to maintain that level custom.

"Opening The Promenade as a bar has been our first target and now we will be transforming the rooms in the hotel because the town is in great need of hotel accommodation."

Ben Standen said that he was thrilled that the doors were open for business and that the motivation to salvage the site as an entertainment offering had come to fruition.

He added: "The hotel has played huge part in the history of the town and we didn't want to see that slip away. We have seen the recent closure of The Regis on the seafront and it’s a trend that is worrying. The closure of almost 4,600 pubs, clubs, hotels and restaurants in the year to March 31, 2023 tells its own story.