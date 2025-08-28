Openreach applies to install new 9m wooden pole in Lewes
The application is for land opposite 30 The Avenue.
A covering letter from Openreach said the pole is ‘for the purpose of building an electronic communications network’ and was submitted ‘in accordance with The Electronic Communications Code and the relevant Town and Country Planning General Permitted Development Order’.
It said BT’s intention is ‘to install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus’.
People can view more details at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/03407/TEL.
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.