Openreach applies to install new 9m wooden pole in Lewes

Openreach has applied for permission to install a new 9m wooden pole in Lewes.

The application is for land opposite 30 The Avenue.

A covering letter from Openreach said the pole is ‘for the purpose of building an electronic communications network’ and was submitted ‘in accordance with The Electronic Communications Code and the relevant Town and Country Planning General Permitted Development Order’.

It said BT’s intention is ‘to install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus’.

The Avenue in Lewes. Photo: Google Street View

People can view more details at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/03407/TEL.

