Openreach engineer from Bognor Regis scaled UK's biggest mountain to raise money for brain tumour charity

An Openreach engineer from Bognor Regis has climbed the UK’s biggest mountain to raise money for the charity that supported his girlfriend during treatment for a brain tumour.

Senior engineer Adam Crist, from Bognor Regis, embarked on an epic quest up 4413ft high Ben Nevis earlier this year, after his partner – trainee lawyer Chloe Harper – was diagnosed. Joined by colleagues Dan Mortimer and Darren Wisdom, as well as former manager Marc Granger and close friend Sam Goring, it took Adam three hours to reach the summit. Temperatures dropped to -13 degrees, they were covered in snow and, at some points, they couldn’t see more than fifty feet ahead of them but, in the end it was all worth it.

“Reaching the top of Ben Nevis in such challenging conditions was pretty tough going – but nothing compared to what Chloe has been through in the past year,” Adrian said. “It was great to have my Openreach colleagues and our friend Sam beside me on the trek.”

It all started one evening when Chloe began experiencing stuttering, slurred speech and pins and needles in her arm. Medics thought at first that she might have had a TIA or a mini-stroke, but, after an MRI scan, it was revealed she had a brain tumour about the size of a golf ball on the front part of her brain.

The mammoth trek took three hours.

The diagnosis was a huge shock for Chloe and her family – she continued to experience symptoms and was told she couldn’t drive for at least a year – but The Brain Tumour Charity was there to help.

“It’s been hell on earth for us, but thankfully Chloe’s brain tumour was benign and she’s now safely through her surgery and recovering well,” Adrian said.

“Dealing with a brain tumour diagnosis has a massive impact on your mental health and wellbeing. The Brain Tumour Charity really stepped in and supported Chloe, from counselling and advice on the best way to talk to her daughter about what was happening, to practicalities like getting a bus pass.

Adrian and his team have now raised nearly £900 for the charity, which is the world’s largest dedicated researcher into brain tumours.