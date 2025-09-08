Openreach releases statement after Chichester Wi-Fi outage causes chaos

On South Street in Chichester, some residents and businesses have suffered wifi outages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has forced shops to use cash only, with no connection to use for their card machines.

Jade Turner, who works at Hansfords Menswear said the wifi outage for them has been ongoing since last Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had wifi issues since last Wednesday,” she said. “Resolution? Absolutely none, it would appear. BT don’t seem to have any information on what the problem is or when they’re going to fix it.”

South Street, Chichester.

She described the impact on trade as ‘crippling’.

“We’ve lost business, it’s inconvenient, and I guess it’s a realisation of how much we rely on the internet.” she said.

Jade Turner added that despite trying to find out more, there has been ‘no clarity’.

“We have a provider who has been trying to speak to BT and Openreach. We can’t speak to BT directly because we’re not their customer. But there really is no clarity, and even when you look online, there’s just nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No updates, nothing to say this area is being affected. We’re in the dark.”

Trading Post Coffee Roasters has also suffered. Last week, signs indicated that it was ‘cash only’ due to the lack of wifi.

However, some shops on the street have not been affected, such as Oxfam and Sea Salt Clothing.

Sussex World has approached Chichester BID, to find out if shops have raised the issue with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, September 9, An Openreach spokesperson said: “Our engineers and partner will be on-site tomorrow to fix a street cabinet serving the South Street area, after a power failure impacted it.

"We've been unable to complete the fix straight away due to existing excavation, and we’re working with our partner to do it safely. It’s affecting a small number of businesses with broadband services routed through the cabinet, and we’re sorry for the disruption caused.

“If any businesses are experiencing issues with their services, they should get in touch with their service provider.”

If you have been affected by this outage, please email [email protected]