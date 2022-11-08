Refugees opening an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. Picture: Jon Black

For the fourth year, David Wilson Homes is opening its sales and marketing suites across the south east as drop-off points and the development in Water Lane will be the nearest for supporters across the Worthing and Littlehampton areas.

The National Collection Week runs from November 14 to 21 and gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need can be taken to Ecclesden Park on Monday, 12.30pm to 5.30pm, and Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 5.30pm.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director, said: “This Christmas will be our fourth time supporting Operation Christmas Child, a very important cause and an opportunity to bring the wonder of Christmas to those less fortunate than ourselves.

"Last year, we collected nearly 500 shoeboxes across our developments in the south east and we hope to match, if not exceed, this amount in the forthcoming National Collection Week. These gifts brighten children’s Christmases across the world and we thank everyone in advance for their generosity.”

Since 1990, more than 198million children in 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. These are processed by volunteers and then shipped to children aged between two and 14 years old. Supporters are asked to donate £5 per shoebox to cover project costs, including shipping.

Nick Cole, UK director of operation for Christmas Child, said: "We would like to extend our thanks to all businesses, including David Wilson Southern Counties, that have reached out to volunteer their premises as drop-off points for local donations.

"Operation Christmas Child was set up with the simple aim of showing God’s love in a tangible way and 32 years on, we are continuing to reach out to communities far and wide to provide some joy through these parcels.

"This year, Christmas also comes at a time when global communities are facing great economic challenges so any donation, big or small, is very appreciated and we look forward to delivering your goods to brighten someone’s day.”

