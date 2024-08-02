Operational trial of inshore Lifeboat begins this weekend at Newhaven RNLI

The RNLI has announced that a two-year operational trial of a D class inshore lifeboat is set to begin this weekend.

At 8am on Saturday, August 3, the lifeboat will become available for service after 60 weeks of training by the volunteer crew at Newhaven RNLI.

The RNLI said the trial will assess the viability and operational benefit of the boat, which is based at Newhaven and will operate alongside Newhaven RNLI’s existing Severn Class all-weather lifeboat.

Phill Corsi, area operations manager South East, said: “The D class will be considered for taskings east of Newhaven to the Belle Tout Lighthouse, and west of Newhaven to Telscombe Cliffs. The D class can also be a viable option to be tasked north of the Lifeboat Station, up to the county town of Lewes and the associated villages en-route.”

Crew have been training hard to work towards beginning this two year operational trial. Photo: Jon Lavis/RNLI

The RNLI said the deployment and utilisation of the lifeboat will be closely monitored. They said it has a top speed of 25 knots and can endure three hours at sea at this speed on search and rescue missions. The RNLI described the D class as ‘highly manoeuverable’ with a shallow draft that lets it operate close to the shore and reach areas that are inaccessible to Newhaven’s Severn class all-weather lifeboat.

Newhaven’s lifeboat crew have gained experience of operating a D class over the past 60 weeks. Three volunteers have ‘passed out’ as D class helms and conducted training sessions so the crew can learn specialist operations.

Roger Cohen MBE, lifeboat operations manager at Newhaven and Brighton, said: “Newhaven RNLI’s volunteer crew have gained a significant amount of knowledge over the last 60 weeks. For the first time in Newhaven RNLI’s history, we now have three inshore lifeboat helms. Volunteers have trained on station, at RNLI College in Poole and have also visited Newquay RNLI for a weekend of training. Volunteers are the lifeblood of the RNLI. We are currently recruiting crew for both of our lifeboats.”

Relief Severn class 17-45 entering Newhaven Harbour with the D class. Photo: RNLISnaps

Newhaven RNLI is recruiting crew for its D class lifeboat and Severn class lifeboat. To find out more visit volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/alb-crew-newhaven-563842.html (ALB crew - Newhaven) or volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/ilb-crew-newhaven-563837.html (ILB crew – Newhaven).