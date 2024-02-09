Opportunity to become a launch authority volunteer opens with Newhaven RNLI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Newhaven RNLI this is an opportunity to improve your self esteem, receive quality training and gain valuable experience, whilst making a positive difference to peoples lives.

Tony Lewis, one of Newhaven RNLI’s Launch Authority, said: “My biggest fear was authorising launch of the lifeboat into dangerous heavy weather. With superb training on station and remotely by RNLI College, I now have a better understanding of the kit, lifeboat and the tremendous ability of our crew in the face of difficult conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When a 999 call is made and the coastguard are alerted, the coastguard contact the lifeboat station’s Launch Authority. If a launch is agreed, the coastguard will then page the crew.

Tony Lewis, Newhaven volunteer Launch Authority. Credit: RNLI, Rosalind Ashton

The Launch Authority contributes to the operational activities carried out to maintain the lifeboats and all associated equipment in a constant state of readiness for launching on service.

Launch Authority must live or work within 8 minutes of the Lifeboat Station and be prepared to share an on call availability schedule with other Launch Authority colleagues.

Roger Cohen, Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “Newhaven RNLI runs a welcoming and inclusive team. The Launch Authority role is integral to our operations and mission to save more lives at sea. This is a great opportunity to build personal confidence, gain new skills and build new friendships, whilst benefitting your local community. We look forward to hearing from the community.”