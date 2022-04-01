Optical illusion gains 144.5 million views on TikTok

A TikTok star’s video has gained 144.5 million views as he accidentally filmed an optical illusion.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:58 am

On December 5, 2021, @raymonsivaiss posted a video of himself slipping off a sand bank by a body of water.

At the beginning of the video many viewers think the person is up to 500ft in the air - before he slips and you see the drop is not as extreme as imagined.

@raymonsivaiss' video has left many TikTok users confused SUS-220331-132500001

The original video, which has 13.3 million likes, has also been reposted by a number of creators reacting to the fall.

Wave.tv reposted the content back in December and the video gained more than 700,000 likes.

The page captioned the video, “Why did I think he was 500ft up?”

TikTok users in the comments were also left baffled by the short video.

@raymonsivaiss' video has left many TikTok users confused SUS-220331-132511001

@rhyslyndsey said, “Bruh it looks so high but it’s not.”

@sarah87x added, “My brain is not working with this.”

The original video has more than 122,000 comments and 189,500 shares.

On the wave.tv repost, @vbthebird said, “Bruh my brain lagged.”

@tinasambou also said, “This is so confusing...”

@sharnijayne2021 said, “I got second-hand heart palpitations from this.”

@nesha_h1ll added, “I’m confused.”

The wave.tv repost has also gained more than 4,500 comments and 6,000 shares.

