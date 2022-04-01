Optical illusion gains 144.5 million views on TikTok

A TikTok star’s video has gained 144.5 million views as he accidentally filmed an optical illusion.
On December 5, 2021, @raymonsivaiss posted a video of himself slipping off a sand bank by a body of water.
At the beginning of the video many viewers think the person is up to 500ft in the air - before he slips and you see the drop is not as extreme as imagined.
The original video, which has 13.3 million likes, has also been reposted by a number of creators reacting to the fall.
Wave.tv reposted the content back in December and the video gained more than 700,000 likes.
The page captioned the video, “Why did I think he was 500ft up?”
TikTok users in the comments were also left baffled by the short video.
@rhyslyndsey said, “Bruh it looks so high but it’s not.”
@sarah87x added, “My brain is not working with this.”
The original video has more than 122,000 comments and 189,500 shares.
On the wave.tv repost, @vbthebird said, “Bruh my brain lagged.”
@tinasambou also said, “This is so confusing...”
@sharnijayne2021 said, “I got second-hand heart palpitations from this.”
@nesha_h1ll added, “I’m confused.”
The wave.tv repost has also gained more than 4,500 comments and 6,000 shares.
Read about these other optical illusions:
What is the spinning horse optical illusion? Why the video has gone viral and left TikTok viewers baffled