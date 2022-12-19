Ormiston Six Villages academy provides free Christmas lunch for all students

Ormiston Six Villages Academy, in Westergate, gave students a free Christmas lunch this year to help students embrace the festive spirit.

Senior staff at the secondary school thought a traditional festive feast would be a great way to thank students at the end of a year of tireless study.

The lunch featured turkey with a range of freshly-made sides, including roast potatoes and a choice of fruit salad and chocolate log for desert.

Particularly popular with students was a Christmas quiz, which they took part in while enjoying their lunch.

Ormiston Six Villages Academy students enjoy their free Christmas lunch

A spokesperson for Ormiston Six Villages Academy said: “The students and staff all thoroughly enjoyed coming together to eat and celebrate the festive season as a family. Due to the success of the Christmas meal, the academy is hoping to make this a permanent tradition for the students to enjoy each year.”

"I love this new tradition, it's a nice way to meet other people as well as enjoy the lovely Christmas dinner. Thank you to the staff and student leaders for arranging this event,” added year 8 student George.

Paul Slaughter, Principal at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, said: “We wanted to treat our students to a lovely end of year celebration to say thank you to them for all their hard work. It was also important to us to offer this meal for free, as part of our commitment to ensuring all of our students are able to access the same opportunities.”

