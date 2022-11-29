Students from across a range of local academies, all part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), took part in an exciting region-wide ‘Bake Off’, as part of the national ‘The Great Ormiston Bake’ competition.

Ormiston students from across the region tested their baking skills

The enthusiastic young bakers gathered at Cowes Enterprise College, to take part in the South’s regional heat, judged by Michelin Star chef Rob Thompson, as well as a number of representatives from the Trust who thoroughly enjoyed trying all the fantastic cakes and bakes.

At the end of the day of baking, Isabelle Aylemore, from Ormiston Six Villages Academy, was crowned the Key Stage 3 winner and Manuel Palomo, from Cowes Enterprise College, was crowned the Key Stage 4 winner.

Following a round of regional baking heats, OAT will be hosting a national final for the winning academies on Thursday, April 6, at Birmingham City Football Club.

Some of the dishes in the competition

The national baking competition has been organised as a way for the Trust to be able to bring students and staff from across their network of academies together to take part in an exciting competition. It also provides the opportunity for the Trust to celebrate the fantastic skills of the young bakers.

With 37 academies across England having now signed up, it has officially become the biggest competition the Trust has held to date.

A number of high-profile chefs and those related to the food industry have offered their support for ‘The Great Ormiston Bake’, including TV chef Tom Kerridge who helped to launch the competition originally.

Action in the kitchen

Dan Woods, lead practitioner for food and design and technology at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “Across each of our academies, our students have really shown a lovefor baking and so we thought it would be great to introduce a Trust-wide initiative that would bring everyone together to celebrate this passion and encourage our young people to get involved in an activity that was good for their wellbeing.

“Since its launch, it has been so fantastic to see the outpour of support and enthusiasm for the competition from students and staff.

