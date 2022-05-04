Our Generation Young People’s Day is back in Bognor Regis

Bognor’s would-be pop-stars rock stars and musicians have reason to rejoice, now a new date for Our Generation Young People’s Day has been set.

Organised by musical community group Bognorphenia, the once-yearly event was postponed thanks to Covid-19 but has now been set for Saturday, September 10, at Hotham Park.

The free, community-funded event will offer musical workshops for young people and give children and teens who work with Bognorphenia a chance to showcase their talent.

DM1843406a.jpg. Bognorphenia at Hotham Park, Bognor. Sophia Oldcorn, 4 and Tricky Nicky (aka Nick Clark, childrens' entertainer). Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-180428-193423008

For organiser Kez Bridger, bringing the event back after a gruelling two-year layoff was no mean feat.

“This event is costing me eight grand this year. Everyone’s prices have gone up. Normally I can do the weekend for £6,000,” she said.

“We just have to work hard and hope it all comes through.

“It’s been really difficult, but then it’s been really difficult for everyone, and I’m just hoping the community comes together over this, because that makes all the hard work okay.”

Alongside the musical workshops and performances, this year’s Our Generation Day will also feature a pizza-making workshop, partially organised by UK Harvest. Participants are asked to register their interest with Bognorphenia in advance by emailing [email protected]

Bognorphenia is still accepting donations towards the organisation of the Our Generation Day. To donate, visit www.Bognorphenia.org.uk.