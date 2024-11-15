'Our resources remain stretched' - Arun District Council launches budget consultation for 2025-2026

Arun District Council Civic Centre. Image: google maps.

Arun District Council has launched a budget consultation for 2025-26, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the consultation’s launch, the spokesperson said resources ‘remain stretched’ and are likely to stay that way in the medium term. As a result, the council has said it is important that officers allocate funds in the right places in order to meet its aims and provide vital services to the public.

To that end, the budget consultation gives members of the public a chance to have their say on how public money is spent in the years to come, with a view to improving the district’s wellbeing, allocating housing, supporting the environment, and upholding the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Martin Lury, Leader of Arun District Council said: “Providing quality services for our residents, businesses and visitors remains our priority and making sure that we use our funds appropriately to meet that aim is something we, as a council, work hard to achieve. Funding from central government has decreased over several years yet the challenges we continue to face remain significant. We aim to spend the council’s money in a way that achieves our Vision and delivers quality services for the district of Arun. We want to hear from the public as part of our plans for the future and encourage all to participate in this consultation.”

The original 2024/25 budget saw the council allocate the biggest portion of its revenue – almost £11,000 – to the environment, followed by corporate support, to which £6,102 was allocated, and Housing and Wellbeing, to which £5,785 was allocated. The rest of the budget was divided between Policy and Finance (£1,946) and Planning Policy (£1,094).