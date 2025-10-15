'Our small way of saying thank you' - New car park opened for NHS staff near Worthing Hospital

After visiting Worthing Hospital and, speaking with people in the area, staff from National Car Parks (NCP) ‘noticed a lot of frustration’ around parking both from NHS staff and patients.

Many felt that the hospital parking prices were ‘simply too high’, especially considering ‘how much the NHS does for all of us’, the parking company revealed.

Calvin Mabi, UT acquisition manager at NCP, said: “When we visited Worthing Hospital, we saw nurses finishing night shifts, patients circling for spaces, and staff walking long distances after 12-hour days and it just didn’t feel right.

"These are the people who hold our community together. So, we decided to open a car park that makes parking simpler for everyone in the area NHS staff, patients, and the public alike.

"While it’s open to all, the idea was born out of wanting to make life a little easier for those who give so much to us. It’s our small way of saying thank you, and a way for everyone to benefit.”

The new car park is based at 21 High Street, BN11 1DN – a three-minute walk from the hospital.

While it’s open to the public, NCP said its main focus is to ‘support NHS staff and give them an affordable option close to work’.

The company added: “At £5.95 all day, we wanted to make it something that felt fair and accessible.”

Find out more at https://www.ncp.co.uk/find-a-car-park/car-parks/worthing-high-st/

