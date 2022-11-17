On the 3rd November 2022, a plaque was unveiled at Lodge Hill in memory of its founder, Penny Hardwick OBE who sadly passed away in 2018.

The main house accommodation at Lodge Hill, used by thousands of children and young people every year, has now been named Hardwick Hall.

This is in honour of Penny and all that she did, both to save Lodge Hill almost 30 years ago, but also to secure its future as the vibrant, bustling outdoor

activity centre it remains today.

Sir Brian Barttelot OBE and Jennifer Hardwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plaque was unveiled by the President of the Charity, Sir Brian Barttelot OBE and Penny’s daughter, Jennifer Hardwick. Jennifer also announced that she had agreed to become a Patron of the Trust and that she much looked forward to supporting Lodge Hill in the coming years.