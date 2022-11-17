The main house accommodation at Lodge Hill, used by thousands of children and young people every year, has now been named Hardwick Hall.
This is in honour of Penny and all that she did, both to save Lodge Hill almost 30 years ago, but also to secure its future as the vibrant, bustling outdoor
activity centre it remains today.
The plaque was unveiled by the President of the Charity, Sir Brian Barttelot OBE and Penny’s daughter, Jennifer Hardwick. Jennifer also announced that she had agreed to become a Patron of the Trust and that she much looked forward to supporting Lodge Hill in the coming years.
Lodge Hill is set in 32 acres of private woodland near Pulborough and welcomes thousands of children, young people and adults every year for residential stays and activities. Visit www.lodgehill.org.uk