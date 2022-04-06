Outdoor sculptures are lighting up the Eastbourne area this spring

Tentative Words Change Everything by Nathan Coley, at Eastbourne. Photograph by Keith Hunter. SUS-220604-115626001

Six large scale outdoor light sculptures have appeared around the Eastbourne area this spring.

The sculptures, based on top of a car park in Eastbourne town centre as well as at the vineyard Rathfinny, Charleston, a churchyard at Glynde, Newhaven and Lewes until August 29, are part of contemporary Scottish artist Nathan Coley’s series Tentative Words Change Everything.

The display is in collaboration with tourism consortium Sussex Modern, in partnership with Lewes District Council, South Downs National Park Authority and Plumpton College.

Tentative Words Change Everything by Nathan Coley, at Rathfinny. Photograph by Keith Hunter. SUS-220604-115844001

Nathan said, “This exhibition brings together the largest selection of my outdoor sculptures in one place and is the first time I have exhibited so many of the works in such close proximity.

“I’m enthralled and moved by all of the locations and how the sculptures sit together in the Sussex landscape.”

Nathaniel Hepburn, CEO of Charleston and Chair of Sussex Modern, added, “We are delighted to launch these spectacular works across Sussex.

“Nathan Coley’s works have been exhibited in a wide range of locations over his career and we are thrilled to bring this impressive selection of sculptures to Sussex, where they will appear closer together than ever before, in a fresh dialogue with each other and with the vistas in which they appear.

Tentative Words Change Everything by Nathan Coley, at Charleston. Photograph by Keith Hunter. SUS-220604-115540001

“This new outdoor exhibition is a chance for those living in the region to uncover world class art on their doorstep, and for those visiting this summer to experience the landscape in a brand new, thought-provoking way.”

Tentative Words Change Everything is funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund as part of a wider project to promote Sussex as a place for high-quality wine, world-class culture and breathtaking natural landscapes.

It encourages visitors to plot their own route between the sculpture locations, which make up some of the region’s most diverse and surprising destinations.

Tentative Words Change Everything by Nathan Coley, at Glynde. Photograph by Keith Hunter. SUS-220604-115717001