Outline planning applications for hundreds of homes at West Sussex village

New planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council for hundreds of homes at Crawley Down.

The reference numbers are DM/25/0014, DM/25/0015, DM/25/0016 and DM/25/0017 and the applications are from Wates Developments Limited, via the agent Judith Ashton Associates. Visit pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

Application DM/25/0014 is for land west of Turners Hill Road and south of Huntsland. It is an outline planning application (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale reserved) for the erection of up to 200 dwellings and associated infrastructure. It is also for new access points off of Turners Hill Road, car and cycle parking, open space, play facilities, utilities infrastructure and surface water drainage features.

The design and access statement for this proposed development said: “Wates Developments Group is part of Wates Group, one of the UK’s leading family-owned development, specialising in land and planning across Southern England. Founded over 125 years ago, we know about the built environment, and we are ambitious to do more in the face of today’s challenges. The business focuses on working with key stakeholders to create desirable places to live in sustainable locations.”

The application site for 200 new homes (DM/25/0014) at land west of Turners Hill Road and south of Huntsland, Crawley Down. Photo: Mosaic via Mid Sussex District Council

The proposed site covers an area of about 20 hectares, with much of it being ‘bound by woodland and Ancient Woodland, including Front Wood, Wallage Wood and Kiln Wood’. The statement called the development: “A thoughtfully designed extension to Crawley Down that integrates seamlessly with the village and its surrounding landscape. An inclusive and sustainable community based on the principles of 20-minute neighbourhoods, Land west of Turners Hill Road and south of Huntsland will reinforce Crawley Down’s village character by featuring a network of connected neighbourhoods set within a spectacular pastoral setting, framed by woodland and offering views of the surrounding countryside.”

The statement said this masterplan adheres to current planning and design policies, adding: “(It) is capable of accommodating a diverse mix of up to 200 new homes at a location inherently sustainable. It also incorporates biodiverse open spaces, preserved trees and hedgerows, a significant amount of countryside open space, community orchards, a children’s play spaces (that includes two LEAPS and three LAPS), a surface water drainage system with a permanently wet pond, and a network of footpaths and cycle routes.”

The development ‘strives to enhance character and quality through its urban design approach’ and the statement said it is compatible with ‘the distinct character of Crawley Down’. It added that the homes would be high-quality and said the development would include affordable properties that increase opportunities for home ownership. Application DM/25/0015 appears to be the same application for 200 homes.

Application DM/25/0016 is for a site next to the one for 200 homes. It is an outline planning application (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale reserved) for the erection of up to 150 dwellings, as well as a 65-bed care home and community facility. It is also for associated infrastructure, including: new access points off Wychwood with associated spine road and car and cycle parking, open space, play facilities, utilities infrastructure, surface water drainage features and associated works.

The application site for 150 new homes and a 65 bed care home in Crawley Down (DM/25/0016). Photo: Mosaic via Mid Sussex District Council

Its design and access statement said the site covers approximately 13.32 hectares. It said: “The site is located to the west of Crawley Down, and the majority of the site is within a 10 to 15 minute walk of the village centre facilities.”

Like the application for 200 homes, the statement said this masterplan adheres to current planning and design policies. It said the site is ‘capable of accommodating a diverse mix of up to 150 new homes and a 65 bed care home at a location inherently sustainable’. It said: “The masterplan reflects careful consideration of the site’s constraints, opportunities, and local context.” Application DM/25/0017 appears to be the same application for 150 homes and a care home.

Jordan van Laun, Associate Land and Planning Director for Wates Developments, said: “These proposals offer an exciting opportunity to provide sustainable homes in a sustainable location. With 82 per cent of consultation respondents supporting the public open space offering, our local engagement emphasised the importance of greenspaces in the community, and our proposals set the standard in this regard. We have an exciting vision for the site which fosters greenspaces, provides a sense of place for the new and existing community, whilst providing high quality, sustainable homes to live in now and for the future.”