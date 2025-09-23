Outline planning permission for four detached homes in Mid Sussex village
The application to Mid Sussex District Council was submitted by agent LPS Architecture for a 2,463 square metre site at 6 Highfields in Brighton Road.
The application said the site is currently a ‘C3 garden and vacant parcel of land’.
The planning, design and access statement said the client hopes to build four four-bedroom detached dwellings.
It said: “The proposed dwellings would provide between 116 sqm to 172 sqm of floor area on the ground and first floors. Each dwelling will benefit from at least one garage parking space and driveways that will accommodate at least one off-road parking space.”
The statement said: “The proposed dwellings would benefit from well sized rooms that meet and exceed nationally prescribed space standards. The dwelling will also benefit from built-in storage, and access to a large garden area.”
It also proposed cycle and bin storage provision, as well as EV charging points.
The statement said: “The development has been designed to ensure that the proposed dwellings would appear contextually appropriate on the site in relation to neighbouring properties. Ensuring that the development proposal does not negatively impact the amenity of surrounding dwellings has also been a crucial consideration throughout the design phase.”
People can see the application documents at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/2373.
