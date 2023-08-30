Outrage as Bognor Regis business owners asked to foot the bill for vital Arcade roof repairs

Business owners in the Bognor Regis arcade have spoken out after receiving bills worth several thousand pounds for long overdue roof repairs.

A letter sent to business owners earlier this week explained that Arun District Council aims to carry out vital works to the pitched roof on the arcade’s west side. Broken down pipes and defective guttering will be repaired, while tiles, battens, breather membrane, roof timber and structural members will be repaired where necessary.

Work is expected to start on September 11, with completion expected in early December. In order to secure the integrity of the more than 120 year old building, the council’s letter says, work was must start as soon as possible; before the winter sets in and in order to avid disruption during the busy festive period. Any delays could make existing damage work and increase the cost of any repairs.

Total cost for the work is currently estimated at £226,000 with a contingency of £25,000 and, despite paying a maintenance charge designed to help fund the arcade’s annual upkeep, businesses have been asked to contribute an additional fee, estimated based on the size of their respective plots. With many expected to foot bills well in excess of £10,000, most owners are unhappy with the news.

"Last quarter they charged us double on the maintenance fee anyway, and now this. They’re going to kill off all the business here,” said Alisan Gundogu, who owns several of the biggest businesses in the Arcade, including a restaurant and a hairdressers. “They get more than £100,000 service charge a year from the shops here, and they’ve never repaired it properly. We’ve paid all this money over several years, where has it all gone?”

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said “We are in communication with the businesses involved and will answer any questions they may have via our agents.”

The letter sent to businesses explains that initial costs will be fronted by the council in order to ensure work can start as soon as possible. As a goodwill gesture, businesses have been given a chance to pay back their contributions over a five year period, instead of the three usually offered to tenants.

“Arun District Council understands the current economic climate and the difficulty this represents to its tenants,” the letter says. “(the council) will be as flexible as possible regarding these additional service charges, so please speak with us as soon as you can so we can find a mutually satisfying way forward.”

The news comes alongside confirmed plans to spend nearly £8 million on 35 flats, roof extension and renovation in the Arcade. Some business owners – including Matthew Ellison, owner of The Sweet Jar – have questioned why they’re being asked to foot the bill when the money already exists.