'Outrage' as go-ahead given for 800 new homes in Horsham - despite opposition

‘Outrage’ is being voiced by local residents after a Government inspector this week gave the go-ahead for 800 new houses on land between Horsham and Southwater.

Proposals by developers Generator Group to build the houses and a sports and leisure hub on 124 acres at Horsham Golf and Fitness in Worthing Road, Horsham, were turned down by Horsham District Council last year.

But the developers appealed against the council’s decision and the Planning Inspectorate has now reversed the council’s decision and announced the development can go ahead.

And it has also warned that more greenfield sites on the edge of settlements like Horsham and Southwater will be necessary to meet housing needs.

Former district councillor Christine Costin said: “This is really outrageous. The inspector should not be able to do this without thorough consultation with those who will be impacted by this and also by closely conducting an in depth examination into why our authority chose to refuse the plan.

"This is not what we should expect from local decision making. The Horsham Town area and its surroundings are already suffering from a growing shortfall in essential infrastructure. Many large developments have happened over several years where infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the ever increasing needs of the expanding population.

"Health provisions such as hospitals, A&E, maternity care, doctors’ surgeries, dentists and other NHS services are seriously overloaded and inadequate.

"Schools, social services, transport links, roads and other amenities are cracking at the seams. People's quality of life is being compromised because infrastructure has failed to keep pace with huge population increases.”

Concerns are also being raised by Southwater Parish Council which says the inspector’s decision ‘has significant implications for Southwater and the wider Horsham district – particularly in the absence of an up-to-date Local Plan.’

The district council’s Local Plan – earmarking potential sites for future development in the district – was thrown out by another planning inspector who said the council had ‘failed to co-operate with neighbouring councils in drawing up the plan’ and said more housing was required in the area.

Southwater Parish Council said, in a statement, that the inspector examining the proposals for the 800 homes at Horsham Golf Club ‘acknowledged that the development would cause moderate landscape harm and some loss of tranquillity between Horsham and Southwater. However, considered that these harms were outweighed by the substantial benefits they listed: Delivery of 800 homes, including 280 affordable homes; A £750,000 contribution to improve local bus services; New sports and leisure facilities; A local centre with retail and co-working space; and a net biodiversity gain of over 10 per cent.’

Many local residents have also expressed anger on social media over the planning inspector’s decision. One said: “This was rightly refused by Horsham District Council but then it goes to appeal for someone outside our area overruling it. No consideration for the people who actually live here already.

“Our government won't be happy until all our countryside has been developed for housing without the infrastructure in place to support our way of life.”

Another said: “It will be people relocating from London to a ‘market town’. They can afford houses! No hospital, no schools no dentists and wait for the water to be cut off!”

Another asked: “Where are the kids going to go to school? What about doctors, hospitals etc etc.”

Horsham District Council received a total of 827 objections to the plans when they were first submitted, along with a protest petition with more than 3,500 signatures outlining concerns about the loss of green space and the impact on wildlife.

The appeal decision has granted outline planning consent for the 800 homes along with a sports and leisure hub including the provision of communal facilities, nursery, golf college, sports club house containing a health and fitness spa, changing facilities and an educational facility for the charity Warren Clark Golfing Dreams; a local centre containing a convenience store and co-working space; outdoor sports and leisure provision comprising driving range, reprovision of golf including supporting golf facilities and hockey, including pitches and training area.